The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to “vacate” their UK home just weeks after Prince Harry’s damning book Spare was released, the couple have confirmed.

Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson said a “request” had been made for the Sussexes to give up Frogmore Cottage, located close to Windsor Castle.

Reports on Wednesday claimed the move was sanctioned by King Charles III, with claims the monarch has offered the property to the disgraced Prince Andrew, who faces having to move out of his current residence, the Royal Lodge.

