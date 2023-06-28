London zoo animals celebrate pride by tucking into rainbow lollies

Refreshing fruit tea ice-lollies made for animals at London Zoo to help them keep cool in the heatwave have been given a rainbow twist this week, as the zoo counts down to their Pride celebrations on Friday evening (30 June).

Keepers treated the conservation zoo’s troop of critically endangered gorillas to a taste of the rainbow with a giant layered ice lolly flavoured with different fruit teas.

Silverback Kiburi, who joined the conservation zoo last year as part of the breeding programme for the species, wasted no time in tucking into the cabbage green layer of his ice lolly as the rest of the troop bathed in the summer sun.