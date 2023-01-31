Independent TV
All the times comedians impersonated George Santos
Comedians have been giving George Santos a bit of a roasting since the congressman was caught telling lies about his life.
Harvey Guillen and Nelson Franklin are among those who have impersonated the New York Republican.
This video gives a glimpse of all of the times comedians mocked the politician on their late-night slots.
Mr Santos responded to the fun-poking on Twitter, saying: "I have now been enshrined in late-night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far."
