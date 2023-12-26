Gogglebox star opens up on brother’s ‘one in 10 chance of survival’

Former Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jnr opened up on a terrifying time when his younger brother was given a “one in ten” chance of survival.

Speaking to Zac Hancock on the Power of the Ordinary podcast from 18 December, the dancer recalled how his sibling Shaun, who appears on the show with their parents, was hospitalised when he was a teenager after contracting sinusitis which quickly worsened.

Doctors put Shaun into a medically-induced coma after he had a seizure on the way to hospital, Tom said.

He explained that Shaun is okay now, but his brain will “always be scarred on the right side.”