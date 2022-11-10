Records broken across globe for 19th annual Guinness World Records Day

Guinness World Records celebrated the nineteenth annual GWR Day on Thursday (10 November).

Themed around “Super Skills” this year, record-breaking hopefuls from across the globe put on a jaw-dropping display of dedication, persistence and elite-level talent.

In the UK, George Scholey, a speed cubing champion from Northampton, broke a rather novel record.

Combining his unique skill with skateboarding, he now holds the Guinness World Record for most rotating puzzle cubes solved on a skateboard, achieving a total of 500 thanks to his monumental effort.

