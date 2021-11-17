New records were smashed across the globe for Guinness World Records Day 2021, with a number of weird and wonderful accomplishments achieved.

Pogo star Tyler Phillips, from the United States, has written himself into the history books after jumping over five black cabs in front of London’s Olympic Stadium.

In China, the record was broken for the fastest time to pull a car 50 metres while walking on your hands.

British gymnast Ashley Watson is now a record holder after achieving an incredible six-metre backflip between two horizontal bars.

Sign up to our free newsletters here.