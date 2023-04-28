Watch: New mother shamed at gym for workout top

A new mother captured footage of the moment she was shamed at the gym for her choice of workout top.

Kylen Suttner, 21, was doing chest presses when another woman approached her asking, “Do you really think you can walk around the gym wearing that?”

“We’re in a public place, can you be respectful? No one wants to look at your boobs hanging out,” she continued.

Stunned by the remark, Kylen - who was wearing a light blue sports bra - responded, “I’m fine thank you” before the fellow gym-goer left her in peace.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.