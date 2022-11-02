Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she once toilet-papered Arnold Schwarzenegger's house

Gwyneth Paltrow has confessed to once toilet-papering Arnold Schwarzenegger’s house in a Halloween prank.

The actor, 50, was reminiscing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about her childhood growing up on the same street as the Terminator star.

When host Jimmy Kimmel asked whether Schwarzenegger would give out sweets to kids trick-or-treating at Halloween, Paltrow admitted to her antics.

“I don’t remember him giving out stuff. But he’s Austrian, so maybe they don’t celebrate there. We did end up TPing his house, though,” she said.

