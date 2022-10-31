Kim Kardashian accidentally turned up to Tracee Ellis Ross’s birthday party wearing a Halloween costume.

The reality star, 42, dressed in blue latex as Mystique from X-Men. She appeared to take the mistake in her stride as she posed next to the actress, who wore a red sequinned outfit.

“That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn’t a costume party! Happy birthday to the most beautiful kind soul,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

Kardashian didn’t let her costume efforts go to waste, attending Sean “Diddy” Combs’s Halloween party on Sunday, 30 October.

Sign up to our newsletters.