Heather Peace has revealed how her hair went through a stunning transformation having finished treatment for breast cancer in May, ahead of her appearance at the National Television Awards in London.

Posting on Instagram on Wednesday (10 September), the Eastenders star, who lost her hair during chemotherapy last year, said pre-makeover: “it’s like a Labradoodle, a fluffball.”

The BBC soap won the Serial Drama award at this year's NTA's, reclaiming its crown after losing the title to ITV’s Emmerdale last year.