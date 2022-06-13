This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has revealed that her son once farted in Piers Morgan's dressing room.

Willoughby said that she had taken her son Harry, who was approximately two years old at the time, to work at ITV Studios one day when Morgan was filming on the same day.

When Willoughby knocked Morgan's door, her son ran in and broke wind.

"It was brilliant timing...we've all wanted to do it, he just got there first," Willoughby said.

