Holocaust survivors to feature in new Manchester photography exhibition

Photographs of Holocaust survivors and their families will feature in a new photography exhibition in Manchester.

The display is to mark Holocaust Memorial Day, and is titled: Generations: Portraits Of Holocaust Survivors.

It will feature more than 60 contemporary portraits of those who survived the Nazi genocide of the Jewish community.

Images captured by Princess Kate will be among those on display, as she is a keen photographer and patron of the Royal Photographic Society.

