Six simple hacks to organise your cluttered closet

If you’re tired of your cluttered closet, try these simple hacks better organise your space.

Chas, who shares upcycling, crafting and other house-cleaning hacks online, has shared six easy ways to clear out your wardrobes.

Her tips include using shoe organisers, baskets and tubs to better store clothes and items, creating a much more accessible closet.

She also suggests grouping items together on one hanger to maximise the storage room you have at home.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.