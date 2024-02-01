Hong Kong: the gateway to an eastern escape

Join The Independent’s travel expert Simon Calder as he embarks on a journey to discover Hong Kong’s abundance of natural beauty.

The experience begins in Chek Keng, a stunning and remote area offering a wealth of activities on land and in the water. Simon checks in at Bradbury Hall youth hostel, before setting out to explore the waters beyond by kayak.

Back on dry land it’s time to take on the MacLehose Trail, a 100km footpath established by Sir Murray MacLehose in 1979 – and to be rewarded by the sensational views along the way.