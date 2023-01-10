Incredible footage captures the moment a horse was pulled from a sinkhole in Yorkshire by a team of firemen.

The stallion had become completely submerged underground in the four-foot deep hole in Mirfield on Saturday, 7 January.

A crew was sent out from West Yorkshire Fire Service and used a digger to carve out a shallow trench to start their rescue mission.

They then tied a rope around the 27-year-old horse, named Prince, and managed to safely free him from his predicament.

