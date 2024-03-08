International Women’s Day: Who is your biggest inspiration?

International Women’s Day was on 8 March soThe Independent went out into the streets of London to talk to people about the important women in their lives.

When asked about which women inspire them the most, answers varied from mothers to friends and neighbors.

“I don’t think you can talk about inspiring women without talking about your own mum,” one man said.

We also asked women what advice they’d give to younger versions of themselves.

“Don’t be afraid, just go for it,” one woman said.

“Embrace yourself,” said another.