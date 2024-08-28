Father filmed bouncing on bog ground: ‘Like walking on sponge cake’

A viral video shows a father bouncing on bog ground that is described as “like walking on a Black Forest gateau”.

Gary McHugh and his father Cathal were walking the Dearg Line, near Barnes Mor in County Donegal, Ireland, when they found themselves next to the ground.

Interesting footage shows Cathal bounding across the wobbly land as if he was stepping on a water bed.

Gary said: “The whole thing has the consistency of walking on Black Forest gateau.”

“It’s just like walking on a sponge cake, that feels a bit more interwoven and firm.”