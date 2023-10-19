Mutual understanding between religions ‘vital’ in times of turmoil, says King Charles

King Charles III has said there is a “vital” need for mutual understanding among religions in times of “international turmoil and heartbreaking loss of life” as the violent conflict in Israel continues.

Charles’s comments on religious tolerance came in a state of the nation address, where he praised everything from the positive contribution of immigrants to national values like the British sense of humour.

His landmark speech to the City of London examined the country he has served as head of state for more than a year, highlighting “what it is that makes this nation of ours so special”.