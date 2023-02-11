Alison Hammond reveals why she has turned down popular dancing show ‘three times’

Alison Hammond has revealed the reason she has turned down Dancing on Ice three times.

“I’ve been asked three times now - and it’s a no every time,” the TV presenter said as she interviewed Carley Stenson and partner Mark Hanretty, who are currently competing on the 15th series of the show.

“I broke my ankle on ice, so I’ve got a fear,” Hammond added.

Stenson is still competing in the show alongside other celebrities including Joey Essex, Mollie Gallagher and Patsy Palmer.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.