Jamie Redknapp marries Frida Andersson weeks before pair expect first child

Former footballer Jamie Redknapp has married 37-year-old model Frida Andersson at a small ceremony in West London .

The pair reportedly invited 30 guests to witness their nuptials, with Jame’s father Harry Redknapp and mum Sandra in attendance.

Andersson and Redknapp are expecting their first child in a matter of weeks – with the model having four children from a previous marriage, and the TV pundit two.

Earlier this year, father Harry Redknapp said he was “excited” about his son’s new baby.