Japan: Hordes of jellyfish spotted in Yokohama river

A swarm of jellyfish was spotted in a river in Yokohama, Japan, on 6 June.

Footage shows hundreds of the white translucent creatures floating just below the water's surface.

Local officials said a similar phenomenon was seen last month in the same area, and it was believed to be caused by high tide sweeping the marine creatures up the river.

Twitter user @mouyada4331 said it was the first time they had seen the spectacle, which occurred in a part of the river close to the Keihin-Tohoku railway line.