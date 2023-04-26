A Japanese company tried to land its own spacecraft on the moon on Wednesday 26 April, but its fate was unknown as flight controllers lost contact with it moments before planned touchdown.

Controllers peered at their screens in Tokyo, expressionless, as the minutes went by with still no word from the lander.

A webcast commentator urged everyone to be patient, as the controllers investigated what might have happened.

Contact was lost as the lander descended the final 33ft, travelling around 16 mph.

If successful, the company ispace would be the first private business to pull off a lunar landing.

