Jeff Bezos reportedly funds anti-aging tech to increase life by 50 years

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has reportedly invested in anti-aging research which could add an extra 50 years to the human lifespan. The American billionaire is understood to be an investor in Altos Labs, a company working on 'reprogramming technology' to extend life.

The experimental tech looks to turn adult cells into stem cells, which can then be transformed into any cell required.

One scientist hired by the Silicon Valley firm, Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, has previously tested on mice, and found that some showed signs of age reversal. Others, meanwhile, developed tumours known as teratomas.