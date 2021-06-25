Friends actress Jennifer Aniston has confirmed that she and her ex-husband Brad Pitt are “buddies” and “friends”, as speculation continues about the relationship between the two film stars. In September, the pair took part in a live table reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High - a film in which they played love interests - to raise money for charity. Speaking to SiriusXM’s Howard Stern, Aniston said the reunion was “absolutely fun” and there is “no oddness at all” between the two of them.

Aniston and Pitt got together in 2000, before divorcing in 2005.