Jennifer Aniston revealed how she fell for a pooch on the Friends set - before eventually adopting him.

The Morning Show star, 56, told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert how she first met her dog Norman, who died in 2011, on the set of the beloved show.

Aniston explained that Norman appeared in "The One with the Baby on the Bus", where a walker can be seen with a large group of dogs on leashes.

She then recalled how she asked an animal trainer on the show to let her know if any dogs came up for adoption, and she received the good news that Norman was looking for a home - because he was being retired for being "very stubborn."