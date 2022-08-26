Heather Morris has recalled an experience where Jennifer Lopez reportedly cut dancers from an audition because of their astrological sign.

Morris said: “She (Lopez) walks in the room and she said: ‘Thank you so much ... if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand.’

“So, a bunch of Virgos raised their hand ... she looked at them and said ‘thank you so much for coming,’ and they had to leave.”

Morris shared the story as a guest on the JUST SAYIN’ with Justin Martindale podcast.

