Jess Glynne finally meets Jet2 voiceover artist who has become viral sensation

Jess Glynne has finally met the woman responsible for taking over social media with the viral Jet2holidays advert.

Zoe Lister is well known for declaring "Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday", set over Glynne's 2015 hit "Hold My Hand" in promotional videos for the airline's deals.

The memorable jingle has been used in viral videos on social media.

The pair recreated the moment live in the Capital Breakfast studio.

"When I do my gigs, I feel like when I go to sing the hook, I feel like they’re waiting for me to go 'nothing beats a Jet 2 holiday'. It is tempting but I need to take this seriously it can’t be a joke," Glynne explained.