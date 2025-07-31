Kate gets hands-on at museum curating her own art exhibition

Watch as the Princess of Wales chooses items from the Victoria and Albert (V&A) to feature in a special curated collection.

Footage released on Wednesday (30 July) shows Princess Kate visiting the V&A East Storehouse in June where she handpicked pieces for her own “mini display” as part of the Makers and Creators exhibition.

Kate can be seen observing various pieces from across the museum, whilst a placard shows a description of the exhibition written by the royal herself.

Pieces chosen by Kate, who is the museum’s royal patron, include a watercolour study of a forest glade by children's author Beatrix Potter and a fairy costume designed for the Royal Ballet’s The Sleeping Beauty.