Kate Middleton says she's 'in good hands' with Prince William

The Duchess of Cambridge praised her husband Prince William during a visit to Cardiff on the jubilee weekend.

The royal couple were joined by their children on a surprise trip to Cardiff Castle in honour of the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations.

When a fan shook the Duchess' hand and told her she was going to be a "brilliant" Princess of Wales when Prince William becomes king, Kate Middleton said that she was safe in the hands of the Duke of Cambridge.

