Prince William asked ‘how is Catherine’ during latest public appearance

The Prince of Wales was asked “William, how’s Catherine?” during his recent visit to Wrexham, as his wife continues to recover from surgery.

Prince William did not respond to the question that was shouted as he walked into Wrexham AFC’s Racecourse Ground last Friday (1 March).

The Princess of Wales will return to royal engagements after Easter, Kensington Palace said in a new update amid recent concerns over her lack of public appearances.

She was last seen attending a service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk ahead of the planned abdominal surgery on 16 January.