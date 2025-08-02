Kate Middleton’s ‘cheeky’ nephew tries to push mum in water in endearing clip

James Middleton has shared never-seen-before footage of his “cheeky” son Indigo wandering around the countryside, with one clip showing the nearly two-year-old trying to push his mother into a creek.

In footage shared by the 37-year-old on Instagram on Friday (1 August), the Princess of Wales’ nephew can be seen chucking sticks into a river and climbing up a hill with his dog.

Reflecting on his son’s upcoming birthday in October, James said: “My adventurous and cheeky little boy. How are you nearly two already? Everyone says it goes fast…but I didn’t realise it would be this fast.”