Kate breaks royal schedule to share sweet moment with school children

The Princess of Wales stepped out on a solo visit to a family-run weaving mill, where she stayed longer than scheduled to meet with locals who waited for her.

After visiting Sudbury Silk Mills in Suffolk on Thursday (11 September), as part of a visit to highlight the heritage and careers within the British textile industry, Kate spoke with a crowd who waited outside the building for her, thanking them for their patience.

The royal petted a "gorgeous" pet dog, before speaking to a group of schoolchildren, who shouted “no” when she asked them if they were happy to be back in school.

She also received a bouquet of flowers from one child, who she thanked for coming out.