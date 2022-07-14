Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a second child together via a surrogate.

The reality TV star and NBA basketball player – who have had a tumultuous relationship since 2016 due to Thompson’s repeated infidelity – already have a four-year-old daughter named True.

A representative for Kardashian confirmed in a statement to Sky News: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.”

According to reports by US media, the birth of the baby is “imminent”.

