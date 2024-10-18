Video: King Charles arrives in Australia for first time as monarch

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at Sydney Airport on Friday, 18 October, for their first visit since he became Australia’s head of state.

His Majesty is embarking on his 16th official visit and 17th overall to the country, which is Camilla’s first in her role as consort.

Charles and Camilla will embark on a six-day trip to Canberra and Sydney as part of an historic tour of the South Pacific.

They will later travel to Samoa for a three-day state visit and speak with world leaders in a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting which Charles will formally open.

The King’s overseas tour has been curtailed on advice from doctors following his cancer diagnosis.