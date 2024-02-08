Princess Anne acknowledged messages of support for King Charles and the Princess of Wales while visiting a pony centre on Thursday, 8 February.

The Princess Royal was celebrating the 35th anniversary of Wormwood Scrubs Pony Centre in west London.

“We wish you and your family well at this time,” said Sister Mary Joy Langdon, founder and chief executive of the centre.

Anne nodded and smiled in response to the supportive words.

The King’s sister is the latest member of the royal family to receive the support of the public in person after the Prince of Wales acknowledged on Wednesday evening well-wishers who had sent messages for Charles and Kate.