What will King Charles III’s coronation involve and will we get a bank holiday?

King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The palace confirmed the ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey in London and the Queen Consort will be alongside him.

While many Brits will be happy to see a date announced, there are still questions about whether an extra bank holiday will be given.

There has been no official word as yet, but as the coronation falls on a weekend in May, it is unlikely the government will hold an extra bank holiday either side of it.

