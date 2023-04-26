Life-size 23kg chocolate bust of King Charles made for coronation

A life-sized bust of King Charles III has been created with more than 17 litres of melted Celebrations chocolates ahead of his coronation.

The edible sculpture weighs over 23kg and took four weeks to create.

An expert team of chocolatiers and model makers carefully planned how to make the profile view of His Majesty look as close as possible an image which will soon feature on stamps, coins and bank notes.

The King is pictured wearing the uniform he is expected to don at the coronation.

