King Charles III meets Olympic and Paralympic stars at Buckingham Palace reception

King Charles III met with Tom Daley and other Olympians and Paralympians at a Buckingham Palace reception celebrating their achievements.

The monarch and his wife, the Queen Consort, were joined by the Earl of Wessex, who is the patron of the British Paralympic Association, and the Princess Royal, president of the British Olympic Association, and the Duke of Gloucester.

Daley and his diving partner Matty Lee - who won gold in Tokyo in the men’s synchronised 10m platform - joked about the risk of “belly flops” with the King.

