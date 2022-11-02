Director Paul Feig reveals he once made a cocktail for King Charles

Paul Feig, the creator of Freaks and Geeks, has revealed that he once made a cocktail for King Charles III.

He shared the anecdote during his appearance on The Late Late Show, explaining that his friend had invited the then-Prince of Wales to his birthday celebrations.

“I ended up making a martini for the now King ... It was lovely, we had a great time,” the Bridesmaids director told James Cordon.

Mr Feig shared that the monarch enjoys his martini’s “very dry.”

