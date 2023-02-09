Queen Consort ‘privileged’ to visit domestic violence charity

The Queen Consort visited a charity supporting domestic abuse survivors in south London, describing the experience as a “privilege and honour.”

Battersea’s Storm Family Centre also provides services for the community ranging from education tuition to counselling.

Buckingham Palace sources have previously said that Camilla feels “passionately” about the issue of domestic violence.

In November 2022, she hosted a palace event highlighting the threat of violence against women.

On Thursday, Camilla joined in activities at the centre and listened to the experiences of women supported by the charity.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.