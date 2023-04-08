A woman broke down in tears as she was able to smell and tastecoffee for the first time after a two-year battle with long Covid.

Jennifer Henderson, from Ohio, caught coronavirus in January 2021 and had since been suffering from parosmia and dysgeusia, conditions where the senses of smell and taste are grossly distorted or lost, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“Most food tasted like garbage, and I couldn’t smell anything,” she told the clinic of her struggles.

But this week, she was handed a cup of coffee after a round of stellate ganglion block (SGB) injections.

“I can smell it,” she said, her voice cracking and tears welling up in her eyes.

According to USA Today, the clinic isn’t claiming the injections are a cure for long Covid, but Henderson did show “drastic improvement” after receiving them.

