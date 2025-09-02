Lorraine Kelly makes cutting jab at Meghan’s Netflix show

Lorraine Kelly has made a cutting jab at the Duchess of Sussex’s With Love, Meghan series on Netflix.

Discussing the new season on Lorraine on Tuesday (2 September), the presenter admitted that she hasn’t watched it yet but “apparently it's just the same as the other one, so I kind of have seen it”.

The 65-year-old also spoke about recently shared photos of Archie and Lilibet, with their bright red hair on full display. "It's the first time we've seen that they're both red heads, as you could expect. The Spencer genes - very dominant,” she said.

The second season, released last week, has fared poorly with reviewers. The Independent’s Helen Coffey said the series was like being “gaslit by a multimillionaire”.