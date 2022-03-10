Couple who won £1mil on lottery used it to pay for daughters’ IVF treatment

A couple who scooped a £1 million lottery windfall say they now feel like double winners after they were able to help both their daughters have children through IVF.

As soon as they realised they had won on the EuroMillions Raffle in February 2018, Ruth and Mark Chalmers’s thoughts turned to the struggles of their daughters Natalie and Leanne, who each have to live with the condition polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

