Aftersun: Danica shown compilation of her dating ‘fails’ on Love Island

Love Island Aftersun has been critisised after Danica Taylor was shown compliation footage of her romantic rejections in the villa.

The video montage shows the five times the 21-year-old was turned down on the show from Islanders such as Luca Bish, Davide Sanclimenti, and Andrew Le Page.

Fans took to social media to criticise Aftersun for "humiliating" Danica during the live-broadcast, with some describing it as "bullying."

Danica Taylor was presented with the reel while being interviewed by Laura Whitmore on the spinoff show.

