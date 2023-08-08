Love Island star Malin Andersson has slammed Ryanair after claiming staff refused to let her and her baby daughter board their flight after they were late to the airport gate.

Malin, 30, claims she was three minutes late because she needed to change her one-year-old daughter Xaya’s nappy.

Speaking in an Instagram clip she said: “We missed the gate by 120 seconds. They were really harsh, no sympathy. The plane was still on the ground. I have never known anything like it, they were so rude and blunt.”

The Independent has contacted Ryanair for a comment.