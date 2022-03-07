Lynda Baron dead: Come Outside actress dies age 82

Lynda Baron has passed away at the age of 82.

The English actress was best known for her roles on various BBC shows, such as Open All Hours where she played Nurse Gladys, and her portrayal of Linda Clarke in EastEnders.

Her most famous part was arguable that of Auntie Mabel in the children’s show Come Outside.

The star was described as a “wonderful actress and great friend” in a statement from her agent.

Lynda is survived by her two children, Sarah and Morgan.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.