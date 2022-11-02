M&S Christmas advert reunites Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders

Comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders have reunited in Marks & Spencer’s new Christmas advertisement.

In the ad, French is animated as a festive Fairy who uses her magic to bring “a much-loved friend to life,” Ducky the dog toy.

Ducky, voiced by Saunders, is chased and pestered by a cute but boisterous pup, and in need of some TLC.

Fairy decides some M&S Foodhall delights are just what the doctor ordered to cheer her friend up, conjuring up an amazing looking spread.

