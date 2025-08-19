Running club Souls and Soles go the distance for their Macmillan Coffee Morning

Sign up to Host a Macmillan Coffee Morning today

Zach, the founder of the running club Souls and Soles, started the group to stay active and raise money for causes close to their hearts. This time, the club laced up their trainers for a sunny park run, followed by a Macmillan Coffee Morning of chats and savoury snacks in the sun.The event was a celebration of fitness, friendship and giving back. For Zach and the team, it was the perfect way to support Macmillan’s incredible work and prove that a Coffee Morning with a difference can make a massive difference.