Made in Chelsea star shares critical missed sepsis signs after near-death ordeal

Made in Chelsea star Sam Vanderpump has shared the symptoms of sepsis he says were missed during the terrifying ordeal he faced in December 2024.

The UK Sepsis Trust ambassador, 27, who is the nephew of Real Housewives star Lisa Vanderpump, has shared how liver and kidney failure following a bout of the flu triggered the life-threatening medical emergency.

Urging the public to ask doctors to check for signs of sepsis, Sam told Good Morning Britain: "It was dehydration that was the biggest thing, to the point where my lips were so dry they had become crusty.”