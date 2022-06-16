Curious moose blocks road and eats snow from car windscreen

A driver had a close encounter with a moose after it blocked her car and ate snow from the bumper.

Margo Lukens, from Maine, was driving home from a cross-country skiing trip when the young moose sauntered in front of the car and began eating snow off the bumper and hood.

“People in the cars acted sensibly and didn’t get out to harass the moose,” she explained.

“The police were there with flashers on to make sure no one hurt it or tangled with it. It was such a little moose, with little buds of antlers.”

